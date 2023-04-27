Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $137.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.