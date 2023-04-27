Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42), RTT News reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,168,000 after purchasing an additional 267,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.