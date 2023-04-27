SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 29.7% in April

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
SuRo Capital Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 79,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,581. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 41.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,823.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
