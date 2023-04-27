Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 33,007 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. 515,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

