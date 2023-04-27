SVB Leerink Comments on BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for BeiGene in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($13.03) per share.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.22) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BeiGene by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.