SVB Securities Begins Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.22.
Prothena Stock Down 1.7 %
PRTA stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.40. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $66.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,900. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
