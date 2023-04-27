SVB Securities Begins Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Prothena Stock Down 1.7 %

PRTA stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.40. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,900. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

