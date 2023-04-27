Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 68.1% in April

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.11 on Wednesday, hitting SEK 17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 12.14 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 18.18 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 17.10.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.7564 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

