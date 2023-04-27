Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 148,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,750,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

