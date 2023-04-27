Swipe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $320.50 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $320.50 million and $152.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 562,528,782 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

