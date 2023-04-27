Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $323.83 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $323.83 million and $116.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 562,551,232 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

