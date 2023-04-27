Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 4,153 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 304,110 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 65,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,935. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

