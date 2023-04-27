Syverson Strege & Co Acquires Shares of 1,886 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,919,000 after buying an additional 46,833 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,745,000 after acquiring an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.05. 87,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.