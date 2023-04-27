Syverson Strege & Co Has $98,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of O traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,771. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

