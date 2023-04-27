Syverson Strege & Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.56. 308,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,145. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.36 and its 200 day moving average is $229.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.