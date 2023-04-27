Syverson Strege & Co Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.29. 17,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,769. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.