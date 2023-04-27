Syverson Strege & Co Sells 573 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. 398,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.