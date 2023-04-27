TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TOBAF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 56,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,341. TAAT Global Alternatives has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

