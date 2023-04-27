TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 1.9 %
TOBAF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 56,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,341. TAAT Global Alternatives has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
