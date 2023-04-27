Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
Taikisha has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taikisha (TKIAF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.