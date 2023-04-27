Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Shares of TYOYY traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

