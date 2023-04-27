Taylor Maritime Investments Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of TMIP stock opened at GBX 92.18 ($1.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.90. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.32 ($1.58).

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.