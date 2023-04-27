Taylor Maritime Investments Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of TMIP stock opened at GBX 92.18 ($1.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.90. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.32 ($1.58).

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

