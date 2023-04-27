Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.47

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 449784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,467 shares of company stock worth $10,638,292. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

