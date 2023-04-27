TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,336. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 281.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.