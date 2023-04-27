TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 159,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 14,308,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,619,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

