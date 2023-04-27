TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,659,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

