TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

