TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVSD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $51.42. 4,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.