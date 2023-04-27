TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,291,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

