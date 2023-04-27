TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,026 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.53. 1,520,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,498. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

