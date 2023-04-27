TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWD stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 777,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

