Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $143.48

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and traded as high as $147.89. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $147.11, with a volume of 4,480,626 shares traded.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.