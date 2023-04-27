Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

