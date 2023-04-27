Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Downgraded by National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$72.50. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.90.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.48 on Thursday, reaching C$61.83. 916,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The firm has a market cap of C$31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

