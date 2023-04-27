Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,658,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 13,372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,822.8 days.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of TELDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.37.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

