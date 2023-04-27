Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.91. 52,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $182.47.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

Teleperformance Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $1.6933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

(Get Rating)

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Further Reading

