Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 89.0% in April

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKOI remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,736. Telkonet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

