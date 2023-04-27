TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,894. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.