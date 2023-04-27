Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,121. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 313,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 459,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

