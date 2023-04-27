Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,121. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.