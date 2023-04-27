Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.68

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56.

Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Articles

