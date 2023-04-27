Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.92-$6.09 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

