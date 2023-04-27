Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-$6.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of THC opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

