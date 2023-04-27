Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) vs. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Financial Survey

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $691,000.00 29.63 -$18.92 million ($4.01) -0.45 Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 170.13 -$56.17 million ($1.44) -1.03

Analyst Ratings

Tenon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tenon Medical and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 354.70%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Lucid Diagnostics N/A -182.51% -136.43%

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Tenon Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.