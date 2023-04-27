Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $93.33

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.33, but opened at $90.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 622,283 shares trading hands.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

