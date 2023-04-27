Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $646.18 million and $41.25 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003812 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,823,799,788 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,550,280,813 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

