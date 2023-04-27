TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $194.70 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $194.70 million and $23.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,194,676 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,941,940 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

