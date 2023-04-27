Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.97. 67,604,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,437,031. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $318.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

