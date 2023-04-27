Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 10.1% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,725,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,943,219. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

