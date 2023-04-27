Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Up 172.0% in April

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 38.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 101,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,187. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Tetra Bio-Pharma alerts:

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.