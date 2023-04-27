Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,443 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

