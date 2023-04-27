TFI International Inc. (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on July 17th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

TFI International Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.90%. TFI International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

