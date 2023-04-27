TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.823 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.84 billion.

